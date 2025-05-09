Tvisha Exhibits to Debut in Dallas with Grand Launch on May 10

Tvisha Exhibits is set to make its U.S. debut with a grand lifestyle and fashion expo on Saturday, May 10, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM at the Hilton Garden Inn, Irving, Dallas. This unique, one-day celebration of Indian culture, creativity, and craftsmanship will bring together a curated group of designers and vendors from across the U.S. and India.

Visitors will enjoy an immersive shopping experience with a showcase of sarees, Indo-Western fashion, jewelry, home décor, pooja items, and more. Featured apparel vendors include Charkhas by Madhu, Kapada Destination, Rysa Creations, and Sahashree Couture, known for their Kanchi Pattu, Banarasi, chiffon, and Chanderi sarees. Timeless Traditions, The Auraa, Swastik Dresses, House of Krti, and House of Havya will present stylish Indo-Western and fusion collections.

Jewelry and silverware enthusiasts can explore offerings from Soi Ombre, Samvita, HavishCollection, and Mayukha Jewellers, featuring everything from minimalist silver designs to traditional gold and diamond sets. Golden Heritage will showcase Kondapalli Bommalu, brass decor, and festive return gifts steeped in tradition.

The event also features sweets and baked delights from Amora Patisserie, Almondy, and The Elegant Spread, offering cake pops, cookies, Rasmalai, Badam drink, and more. For kids, Charming Cherubs presents luxurious dresses and festive outfits.

One of the highlights of the day is the grand raffle, generously sponsored by Promise Bags and Weaves by Sathyabhama—a celebration of handcrafted leather accessories and rich Indian textiles. Lucky attendees will walk away with meaningful prizes that embody tradition and elegance.

Special Guests include Bezawada Bebakka and Priya reddy who will join attendees in celebrating this cultural milestone.

Media coverage will be provided by Mahaa News USA and AhaSocialPosts, helping amplify the event across the Indian diaspora community in Texas and beyond.

The event is further supported by several key partners:

• Bindaas Richardson, snack sponsor, offering flavorful bites throughout the day.

• Smogal Creations, the official photography partner, capturing key moments.

• SOLARA, collaboration partner, supporting lifestyle innovation rooted in tradition.

• Lucky Charms Decor, décor partner, curating vibrant event aesthetics.

• Happy Tales and DD entertainments, promotion sponsor, helping expand community reach.

“The launch marks a meaningful step in fostering cultural connections through creativity,” said a representative from Tvisha Exhibits.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025

Time: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Venue: Hilton Garden Inn, 7516 Las Colinas Boulevard, Irving, TX 75063

Admission: Free and open to all

Follow @tvisha_exhibits on Instagram for more details.