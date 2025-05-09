I give 100% guarantee you will enjoy Single – Sree Vishnu

King of Entertainment Sree Vishnu, Ketika Sharma, Ivana, Vennela Kishore starrer Single released all over and the movie is receiving very positive response. Allu Aravind has presented the film with Vidya Koppineedi, Bhanu Pratapa, Riyaz Chowdary producing it. Caarthick Raju has directed the comic caper.

The team addressed the press about the film and Sree Vishnu said, “We did not expect such a tense situation in borders. While we believe Nation comes first, we could not postpone release of our film. Still, audiences came to watch the film and we are thrilled with their response.”

He further said, “I am getting calls from the morning appreciating my role and fun chemistry with Vennela Kishore. Thanks for you trust in me. I would like to reassure to everyone, walk into theatres and we are going to make you laugh out of loud. I take 100% guarantee about it.”

Allu Aravind said, “We would like to clarify to everyone that we did contemplate postponing of the release but it is impossible to do so in the last minute. So, we went ahead hoping for people to understand us. We will donating portion of our movie collections to Army families and soldiers’ welfare soon.”