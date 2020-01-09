Watch: Its Smiling Time @ Sarileru

Sarileru Neekevvaru team is all adopting a new style in promotions. After the sensational trailer that raised expectations to new high, here comes The Vibes of Sarileru video taking us on a drive to the sets and making of film.

From chief technicians to prime star cast, the video captured everyone in a super positive mood with smiles all over. Especially the train episode and combination scenes of Mahesh with Rashmika, Vijayashanti that was a delight. This is what happens when artists and technicians get well to spread positive energy. Hopefully, this is the secret behind Anil Ravipudi to have wrapped up shoot in a very quick time even with such a big star cast.