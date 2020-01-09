AP Police locked up Amaravati Agitation JAC office

The Jaganmohan Reddy government is suppressing the anti-Capital shifting agitation with the brute force of AP Police. In a latest incident, the Vijayawada police locked up the office of Amaravati Agitation Joint Action Committee office located in Benz Circle. The police have done this a few hours ahead of the expected arrival of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Along with the Capital City agitators, Naidu is planning to organise protest in front of Vedika Function Hall once again. Here, Naidu, Lokesh and TDP leaders were arrested yesterday night on the charges of disturbing law and order. But Naidu demanded that the police release the five buses from their custody.

Today also, Chandrababu has decided to continue his protests for police approval to take up Bus Yatra of Amaravati Samithi in all corners of the state. Meanwhile, the Vijayawada police also served notices to Vedika Function Hall owners for allowing political agitations from his premises. The Vedika owner promptly replied that he has given the hall on lease to the private organisers. He cannot be able to violate the hire agreement. Right from the morning hours, large police force arrived at Benz Circle in view of Chandrababu protest today. Local residents from surrounding localities are joining Naidu protest in large numbers.