Watch: Raja Vikramarka’s Entertaining Trailer

Raja Vikramarka, a sleek action thriller featuring Karthikeya in the lead role is up for theatrical release on the 12th of November. The makers had unveiled the trailer of the film a short while ago and it implies that the Kartikeya starrer is an action thriller with a good dose of entertainment.

Karthikeya plays a special forces officer in the film and he tends to find himself in tricky situations every now and again. Apart from the obvious action angle, his character has an entertaining side as well. Tanikella Bharani is seen in an important role and he appears to have bagged a witty role. The dialogues in the trailer are quirky.

As per the trailer, the film essentially revolves around a hostage situation as the state home minister’s daughter is kidnapped. Kartikeya now has to track down the victim and save her.

The background score for the trailer is elite. All in all, the trailer looks impressive and it gets the film’s promotional campaign off to the right start. Raja Vikramarka releases in theatres on the 12th of November.

The film is directed Sri Saripalli, and produced by 88 Rama Reddy. T Adi Reddy is presenting the film and Tanya Ravichandran plays the female lead role in it.