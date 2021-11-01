BJP to repeat “Million March” on Tank Bund for job notifications!

The Telangana unit of BJP has announced to hold “Million March” on Tank Bund in Hyderabad demanding the TRS government to release job notifications.

The ‘million march’ on Tank Bund held in March 2011 demanding statehood for Telangana attracted national and international attention then, which played a key role in Centre granting statehood to Telangana in 2014.

Now BJP wants to repeat this ‘million march’ on Tank Bund on November 12 to protest the failure of TRS government in filling government job vacancies and to bring pressure on TRS government to release job notifications immediately.

BJP Telangana president had issued an ultimatum to TRS government to issue job notifications by Diwali on November 4 during his padayatra in August-September this year.

Since the TRS government failed to issue job notifications, Bandji Sanjay has decided to hold million march with thousands of students, youth and unemployed demanding job notifications.

Bandi Sanjay said though there are nearly two lakh vacancies in government departments, the TRS government is sitting on job notifications for the last three years due to which several unemployed and government job seekers committed suicides across the state.