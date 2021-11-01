TRS MLA’s misbehaviour with lady collector; court strikes down case!

TRS MLA from Mahabubabad constituency Banothu Shankar Naik, who is famous for landing in controversies often got a reprieve in the case pertaining to his misbehaviour with lady district collector.

A special court for trial of criminal cases against MLAs/ MPs in Hyderabad struck down the case on Monday (today) filed against the MLA as the prosecution failed to submit adequate evidence to court to prove charges against him.

It may be recalled that MLA Shankar Naik touched the collector Preethi Meena inappropriately while asking all those on the dais to move forward at the Telangana government’s Harita Haaram programme in Mahabubabad in July 2017.

Shocked at his indecent behaviour in public, collector left the place in a huff and had lodged a complaint with the Telangana chief secretary.

The incident not only drew protests from government employees and IAS officers’ assocation but was also condemned by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

However, Naik later personally met the collector and apologised for his misbehaviour on the directions of KCR.

However, the collector was not convinced with the explanation given by him. She lodged a complaint with the police who arrested the MLA under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 353 (assault or criminal force to prevent the public servant from discharge of his or her duty) and 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty). However, he was immediately released within a day.

This case has now been closed after the court struck down the case due to lack of sufficient evidence against MLA.