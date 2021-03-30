Watch the Unstoppable Craze of Pawan Kalyan!

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s comeback after 3 years is making his fans almost mad with happiness! Vakeel Saab’s theatrical trailer got released yesterday and people are head over heels for it!

We can see a massive number of people at the theatres to just watch Vakeel Saab’s trailer. In Visakhapatnam, at a theatre, we can see people pushing each other to reach inside the theatres to watch the trailer. Breaking the glass, fans entered the theatres in a large group.

However, we have to think that Pawan’s craze is doing real good to his fans! As COVID19 cases have increased in Andhra Pradesh, it is not a good idea to gather a huge number of people at a place. But, the craze that Powerstar has is unstoppable and the theatre owners have failed to manage the fans. It would be good if Pawan Kalyan gave some serious instructions to his fans for the safety of them.