Clarity on Chay’s Love Story!

Sekhar Kammula’s upcoming romantic drama ‘Love Story’ has created a good buzz with interesting posters and songs, especially the song Saranga Dariya! Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer’s release date has been confirmed by the makers a long time back.

But, for a few days, there’s a talk on the internet that the film is not going to release on 16th April as said. It is being said that the shoot of the film is not completed and so the makers are postponing the film’s release.

However, the makers have now given clarity saying that Love Story is going to hit the screens on April 16th and there’s no change in it! The production house Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP tweeted that they are eagerly waiting for April 16th to bring a beautiful love story to the theatres. “There’s no confusion!” it added.

Helmed by Sekhar Kammula, Love Story has created a lot of expectations in the youth. Also, Sai Pallavi being the female lead is one more reason for the audience to wait eagerly for the film!