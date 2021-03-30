KCR to make PV’s daughter Vani Devi as TS Legislative Council chairperson!

TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is seriously considering a proposal to elevate late Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao’s daughter Vani Delhi as the chairperson of Telangana Legislative Council.

Vani Devi recently won as TRS MLC in the recent graduate MLC elections against all the expectations.

KCR sprang a surprise by fielding Vani Devi at the last minute.

KCR now wants to spring another surprise by elevating her as chairperson of Legislative Council.

The present chairman of Legislative Council Gutha Sukender Reddy and deputy chairman Nethi Vidyasagar term will end in June 2021.

If KCR renominates Gutha as MLC and continues him as chairman, then Vani Devi will be considered for the post of deputy chairperson of Legislative Council.

In any case, KCR wants to elevate Vani Devi with an aim to consolidate TRS claim on PV’s legacy further.

KCR already claimed PV’s legacy from Congress by deciding to hold year-long PV birth centenary celebrations in a grand manner on behalf of Telangana government in June 2020.

KCR also fielded his daughter for MLC election and ensured her victory against all odds.

KCR has been accusing Congress of neglecting PV and saying that its the TRS which gave prominence to PV and his family by holding his birth centenary celebrations and making his daughter as MLC.