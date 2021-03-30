Ravi Teja’s Khiladi Italy Shoot: A bunch of Hurdles

Mass Raja Ravi Teja is in Italy for the shoot of his next film Khiladi and the film is directed by Ramesh Varma. The makers completed the schedule on March 26th though it was planned to be wrapped up by March 31st. There are a lot of speculations about the schedule that the unit returned back without completing the shoot because of the restrictions. But the film’s director Ramesh Varma adds that the entire schedule is completed as per the plan. With huge quarantine restrictions and lockdown imposed, the local crew members were unavailable and the public places are shut completely.

Ramesh Varma says that it was challenging to shoot during this coronavirus time. The makers spent lavishly on the schedule and it costed them Rs 8 crores. The movie unit also shot in red zones and one of the unit members was tested positive for coronavirus. The team member was in quarantine. An action chase along with a song and some crucial scenes are shot in Italy. The entire unit is back to Hyderabad and the last song from the movie will be shot in Dubai soon. Khiladi is announced for May 28th release. Meenakshi Chaudhary, Dimple Hayathi are the leading ladies in this action entertainer.