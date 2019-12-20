We can set up 30 Capitals if we like: YCP Minister

Senior YCP leader and Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy dropped a bombshell by making a sensational statement. He said that their government has all the powers to set up any number of Capital Cities as it pleases. Peddireddy asserted that if their governments wishes, it can set up 30 Capital Cities, not just three capitals. The Minister’s comments provoked the feelings of Amaravati farmers further. The protesting farmers in all the 29 Amaravati villages took strong objection to Peddireddy’s comments at a time when they are on the streets with family members. The YCP leaders are adding insult to injuries in respect of shifting capital to Vizag. YCP Ministers and MLAs are still saying that the TDP leaders have bought lands in Amaravati which is why they are taking the extreme step.

But CM Jagan Reddy is not talking about the suffering of farmers in Amaravati area. The government is not clarifying how it can return the lands to the farmers when already these lands are made unfit for cultivation. Minister Peddireddy has said that Chandrababu Naidu failed to construct a permanent capital. All buildings in Amaravati are temporary. Peddireddy said Rayalaseema got High Court now.