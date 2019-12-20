Nithiin has no time for Marriage

There are strong speculations from the past couple of weeks that young actor Nithiin is all set to enter wedlock and he is all set to tie the knot to a doctor who hails from his community. Not stopping here, several gossip portals even revealed that the wedding will take place in Dubai on April 15th, 2020. Nithiin and his family are left in laughs with the speculations. His parents are in the hunt for the right girl but nothing got finalized as of now.

Nithiin is working without breaks for Bheeshma, Rang De and Chandrasekhar Yeleti’s project. He has two other projects in the pipeline and is focused on them currently. If his parents find the right girl, Nithiin will take the call after the completion of his current commitments. As of now, Nithiin is just focused on work and has no time for marriage. Nithiin’s home banner also acquired the remake rights of Bollywood blockbuster film Andhadhun.