We should not become another Italy or Spain: Etela Rajender

The number of corona positive case in Telangana rose to 33 with six fresh cases reported on Monday alone. With the six fresh cases reported, health minister appealed to the people of Telangana to stay indoors and strictly follow the lockdown declared in the state.

While noting that people in Telangana were not respecting the lockdown and that autos and taxis were freely operating, the Health Minister cited the examples of Spain and Italy which have witnessed widespread contagion of the corona virus as the governments there and the people took Covid-19 way too casual and negligent. The health minister said those countries are now struggling to mitigate the crisis despite the measures the governments have initiated as the virus has already become pandemic. “We cannot imagine that kind of a crisis in Telangana. The Spain and Italy examples should serve as a warning that those who resist tough restrictions will face crushing public health crisis of unimaginable proportions. It is time for the people to show that it respects the government’s initiatives to safeguard the public health. I request people to stay indoors for your own good. We are doing our bit, you must do your bit,” Etela Rajender said at a press conference after a review meeting with the health department on Monday.

The OP services in all government hospitals including Gandhi Hospital, Osmania, Chest Hospital and Fever Hospital have been suspended from Monday, the health minister informed.