One more corona case in Karimnagar. Situation serious, says Gangula Kamalakar

After a local, who hosted the 10-member Indonesian evangelists’ group, was tested positive for Covid-19, Telangana BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Monday appealed to the people of Karimnagar town to be alert in the wake of detection of another corona virus positive case in the district.

The government had put Karimnagar on a high alert ever since the 10 Indonesians were tested positive for the virus and the district administration has decided to quarantine the surrounding area of mosque, where the Indonesians stayed between March 14 and 15, he said.

Around 70 persons had come in contact with the Indonesian nationals in Karimnagar and tests for all of them have turned out negative, but all of them are under quarantine. A door-to-door health checks were conducted to trace people who came in touch with the Indonesians. More than 14,000 households were screened for corona virus. A survey was conducted among 51,000 people in Karimnagar city, he informed.

The number of corona positive cases rose to 27 in Telangana. Of this, the maximum numbers of 10 corona positive cases were reported in Karimnagar, all of whom are Indonesian nationals. It may be noted that a 10-member religious group had landed in New Delhi last week. They took the AP Sampark Kranti Express and reached Ramagundam on March 14. The group then travelled in a private vehicle to Karimnagar where they stayed in a mosque for two nights. It is learnt that the Indonesians later visited three mosques in Karimnagar.

The group of 10 Indonesians stayed near the collectorate and the area within a three-kilometre radius was kept on strict surveillance. Residents of several houses, within the vicinity and outside of it , were being thoroughly checked by medical teams for corona virus. The state government and administration in Karimnagar have put several teams to scan the areas visited by the Indonesians, Kamalakar informed.