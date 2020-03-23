Allu Aravind’s Mega Plan wasted

Coronavirus turned out to be a spoiler sport for the plans of many. The shoots of several films are canceled and they would miss the planned release dates. Mega Producer Allu Aravind launched his OTT platform ‘Aha’ in a low key affair and the grand curtain raiser event was planned to take place on March 25th on the eve of Ugadi. He hinted that he would introduce all the investors in this big project and as many as 25 web series will be launched on this occasion.

Due to the huge impact of coronavirus, the event got canceled. With the closure of theatres and the entire country shut down, people are much focused on OTT platforms. Social media turned out to be a platform for debates and youth, families are spending ample time watching content on OTT platforms. Allu Aravind missed a great opportunity at this time. If he had conducted the event a week in advance and released the shows, they would have received terrific traffic.

Allu Aravind as of now is not in a hurry and he is in plans to wait till things settle down.