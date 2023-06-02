We would have completed Polavaram by 2020, says Naidu

Former chief minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said that the TDP would have completed the Polavaram project by 2020. Speaking to media persons at the party office in Mangalagiri on Friday, Chandrababu Naidu said that the TDP government took the Polavaram project as a prestige issue and completed 72 per cent of the project work by 2019.

Stating that the Polavaram is the lifeline for Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu regretted that the YSR Congress government had failed to continue the work. He blamed the state government for seeking time till 2025.

Naidu said that chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had no vision for the state and the people. He said that Jagan had destroyed the state in the last four years.

Recalling the bifurcation of the state, Chandrababu Naidu said that the state started with Rs 1.10 lakh crore debt and Rs 16,000 crore revenue deficit. However, as chief minister, he started working on developing the state with Vision 2029. He wanted to develop Andhra Pradesh as the number one state in the country by 2029.

He further recalled that the state won top rank in ease of doing business consequently for four years during the TDP regime. However, the successive YSR Congress government had destroyed everything in the last four years.

Chandrababu Naidu said that sowed the seeds of development in Andhra Pradesh between 2014 and 2019. He wanted the people to support the TDP in the coming elections to restore the development in the state.