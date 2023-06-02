TDP leaders meet Kodela Sivaram, promise justice

TDP senior leaders met Kodela Sivaram at his house in Narasaraopet on Friday and told him that the party would do justice to him and his supporters. The leaders also said that party chief N Chandrababu Naidu would personally interact with Sivaram and do justice.

Former minister Nakka Ananda Babu and senior leader G V Anjaneyulu visited the residence of Kodela Sivaram on behalf of the party president.

Sivaram and his supporters are unhappy with the party appointing former minister Kanna Lakshminarayana as the party incharge for the Sattenapalli Assembly constituency. Sathenapalli was represented by Dr Kodela Sivaprasada Rao during 2014-19 and was the Assembly speaker. He lost the 2019 election to YSR Congress Party’s Ambati Rambabu.

After Dr Kodela Sivaprasad’s death in September 2019, the party did not appoint anyone as the constituency incharge. Sivaprasad’s son Kodela Sivaram had been active in the constituency expecting the party ticket in the 2024 general election.

However, with former Congress minister and former AP BJP president Kanna Lakshminarayana joining the TDP, equations have changed and the party chief thought Kanna would be the best candidate for Sattenapalli in the coming election.

But the Kodela loyalists have been holding protests. There has been decades-old rivalry for the Kodela supporters in Narasaraopet and Sattenapalli constituencies of Palnadu district. It is to be seen how the party is going to cool down the Kodela supporters and make them work with Kanna in the days to come.