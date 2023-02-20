Weekend AP/TS Box-office: Sir is a Hit, VBVK below par

Dhanush’s Sir has a very good opening weekend in the Telugu States as the film has managed to collected an estimated distributor share of 8.5 Cr. Gross numbers of the film are at 15.5 cr approx. Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 7 Cr and it has already collected way better than that and emerged as a Hit. With no major films releasing in the coming weeks the film has chances to emerge a blockbuster.

Kiran Abbavaram’s Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha has a below par opening weekend with about 1.8 Cr distributor share. Gross numbers of the film are at 4.50 Cr. Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 7 Cr and looking at the trend of the collections of the film it is more likely that it won’t be able to sustain today.