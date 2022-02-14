Weekend Box-office: DJ Tillu dominates Khiladi

Ravi Teja’s Khiladi, DJ Tillu, FIR and Sehari are the films that tested their luck on Friday. Khiladi surprised everyone with the low openings. The word of mouth is negative and the film dropped down badly on Saturday. The Sunday numbers for Khiladi across the Telugu states are ok. Considering the economics involved, Khiladi will end up as a disaster for Ravi Teja. DJ Tillu is one small film that is targeted at youth. The film opened with a bang all over.

DJ Tillu reported big numbers on Sunday though the response is average. Considering the budget and the theatrical deals, DJ Tillu will end up as a box-office hit in its final run. Other films Sehari and FIR failed to report minimum numbers over the weekend. DJ Tillu dominated the weekend all over. With no major releases over the coming weekend, DJ Tillu is expected to end up as a decent hit across the Telugu states. The film also opened well in USA and other international markets.