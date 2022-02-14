Pawan Kalyan back to the sets of Bheemla Nayak

The makers of Bheemla Nayak are expected to take the final call on the release date as per the move of the AP government. If the night curfews and 50 percent occupancy rule are lifted, Bheemla Nayak will hit the screens on February 25th across the globe. Pawan Kalyan is back to the sets of the film and the introduction song on the top actor is canned currently in a special set. The song’s shoot will be completed in four days and the post-production work reached the final stages.

Pawan Kalyan is also completing the dubbing part of Bheemla Nayak. Saagar Chandra is the director and Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen played the other prominent roles. Sithara Entertainments are the producers and top director Trivikram penned the script. Bheemla Nayak is carrying terrific expectations and the makers closed all the deals recently. Pawan Kalyan will complete the shoot of Bheemla Nayak and he will resume the shoot of Krish’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu soon. He has Harish Shankar’s Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh and a Tamil remake linedup.