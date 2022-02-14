Jagan government’s “real” plans behind carving out new districts in AP

Now the whole strategy behind the carving out of new districts in Andhra Pradesh is coming to unravel itself. Besides getting political mileage, the YSRCP government has planned to create a real estate boom across the state by forming new districts. Now there is a mad rush across the state to buy land in and around the proposed district headquarters.

Now the government wants to cash in on this boom and hike the registration fees. The government is planning to hike the registration charges from April 1, just ahead of the formation of the new districts. This will help the government mop up additional revenues to fund its pension disbursal and Amma Vodi scheme.

Ever since the announcement of new districts happened, there is a sudden spike in the land rates. There is a mad rush to buy lands close to the mandal and district headquarters. This has also led to an increase in the land deal registrations. Thus there is an additional income to the AP Government. The AP government hopes that the revenue will further go up if the registration rates are hiked. Hence the hike is being planned from April first week.

Sources said that the government wanted to reorganise the districts last year itself. But, Covid has hit the government’s plans. This time, the Government did not want to take chances and hiked the registration fees. In the whole bargain, it is the common man who is the most affected as he has to bear the additional financial burden.