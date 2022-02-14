Tollywood waiting for AP Govt’s Announcement

The Andhra Pradesh government announced night curfews in the state till February 14th in the state. The theatres are asked to operate with 50 percent occupancy after considering the third wave of the pandemic. With the decline in the cases of coronavirus, several states lifted the restrictions in their states. Telangana government gave the state a free hand and imposed no restrictions. Tollywood is now eagerly waiting for the AP government to lift the restrictions and the announcement is due.

The night curfews are imposed till February 14th and the AP government will take a decision and announce it today. If the night curfews and 50 percent occupancy restrictions are lifted, Bheemla Nayak will hit the screens on February 25th all over. Else, movies like Ghani and Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu will release on 25th. After the top celebrities of Tollywood met AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, Tollywood is confident that the ticket pricing GO would be revised. The announcement too is expected to be made today.

March, April and May are packed with a heap of biggies and this would be the biggest ever season for Tollywood after the pandemic started. Tollywood will be back on track if the issues in AP are resolved soon.