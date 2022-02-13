Congress-turned-TRS MLAs worried about their future?

With TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister openly coming in support of not just Congress leader Rahul Gandhi but also previous Prime Ministers from Gandhi family Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

12 MLAs from Congress defected into TRS in 2019 soon after December 2018 Assembly polls. They jumped into TRS after they felt that they have no political future in Congress.

With KCR showering praises on Gandhi family in public for the last days, these defected Congress MLAs reportedly started worrying about their political future.

They fear that TRS and Congress may form alliance for 2023 Assembly polls and they may not get tickets in alliance.

They fear that Congress may seek these 12 seats as part of alliance.

They suspect that they will lose tickets in TRS to contest 2023 Assembly polls and they will have no scope to reenter Congress for tickets.

It is rumoured that there is severe anti incumbency against these 12 Congress defected MLAs and KCR is not keen to give them TRS tickets in 2023 Assembly polls.

These 12 Congress defected MLAs feel that if TRS and Congress enter into alliance, they will become ‘na ghar ka-na ghat ka’.