Why KCR did not rule out alliance with Congress?

TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister addressed yet another marathon press conference for two hours on Sunday evening. As usual, the main purpose of the meeting was to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP-led government at the Centre.

KCR again came in full support of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. KCR said there is nothing wrong with Rahul Gandhi asking for proof from Centre on surgical strikes against Pakistan in 2016.

KCR said not only Rahul but he is also making the same demand to Modi government to release proofs of surgical strikes against Pakistan. KCR accused BJP of flaring up tensions on country borders during elections to derive political mileage and there are apprehensions among people in India about whether surgical strikes were really conducted against Pakistan or BJP falsely claimed surgical strikes to win UP Assembly polls in 2017.

This prompted journalists present in the press conference to pose questions to KCR whether he is considering alliance with Congress for upcoming Telangana Assembly polls in 2023.

Earlier, KCR used to outrightly rule out any alliance proposal with Congres or any other party. But this time, KCR did not rule out alliance with Congress. He only answered that time will decide what will happen in te the future.

With this, KCR kept the option of Congress alliance open. But why did KCR did not rule out alliance with Congress this time?

Speculations are rife in TRS circles that KCR got clear reports from intelligence and survey agencies that BJP emerged very stronger in Telangana and it will be difficult for TRS to come to power in 2023 Assembly polls on its own and it needs the support of major opposition Congress to stop BJP from coming to power. And for this reason KCR is trying to get closer to Congress high command by supporting Rahul Gandhi.