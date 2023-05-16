We’ve Solid Evidence Related To Netaji: Nikhil

Nikhil is coming up with the national thriller Spy which is about the best-kept secret about Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. The teaser concluded the same. A day after launching the teaser in New Delhi, the team addressed media today in Hyderabad.

Garry BH said, “The output has come out well. Nikhil, thank you so much. I wouldn’t have been here without you. The movie is releasing on June 29th. We don’t have any issues with who was given the credit for Independence. But we’ve issues with who wasn’t given the credit. You need to watch the movie to know many unknown facts.”

Nikhil said, “It’s a new attempt. Every movie is a new journey. I believe that story is the hero of any movie. We launched the teaser at Netaji’s statue in Delhi. He’s the greatest freedom fighter. People don’t know or don’t talk about the sacrifices made by Azad Hind Fouj. We did lots of research, met ex-raw officials, and found solid evidence related to Netaji. Many freedom fighters were side-lined. They should also be glorified. Spy is a historical backdrop fictional story.

All characters are fictional. The theme of the movie is well-researched. We’re directly saying that Netaji’s death is a cover-up story. Many commission reports are inconclusive about his death. The nation should know it. I accepted this movie, before Karthikeya 2. Garry is capable of becoming a big director. We’re planning to release the movie in Bengal and Marathi as well. This movie won’t hurt anybody.”