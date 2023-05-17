NTR30 Title Loading

Young Tiger NTR will celebrate his birthday on May 20th and his fans are eagerly waiting for an update about his 30th film. The makers have locked the title and the first look poster along with the title will be out on the occasion. There are reports that Devara is the title locked and an official announcement is awaited. Tarak and his team completed two quick schedules and the next one will start in a week. Koratala Siva is quite confident about his comeback with this untitled action entertainer and NTR is eager about the film.

The film is said to be a pan-Indian attempt and Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady. Saif Ali Khan is the lead antagonist in this action entertainer. Anirudh is the music director and Yuvasudha Arts, NTR Arts are the producers of NTR30. The film is announced for summer 2024 release.