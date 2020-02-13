WFL: A Test for Devarakonda’s Stamina

Young actor Vijay Devarakonda cemented his position in Tollywood when several young actors are struggling to do so. Youth have been going gaga for his acts and his next film World Famous Lover is hitting the screens on Valentine’s Day eve. Though the trade circles are not so much interested in the film, the advance bookings have been decent. Vijay Devarakonda promises a new experience with the film. Fetching openings is not a big deal for Devarakonda but the film should rake revenues and stand decent.

World Famous Lover is the real test for Devarakonda’s stamina. He is sure a crowd puller but he should prove that his choices are right. Vijay Devarkonda is soon making his debut in Bollywood with Fighter and the result of World Famous Lover is sure a crucial one. The film’s success will sure give a boost for him. At the end of the day, it is all about the box-office numbers.

World Famous Lover directed by Kranthi Madhav releases tomorrow worldwide.