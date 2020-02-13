KGF: Chapter 2 Climax: Yash to lock horns with Sanjay Dutt

The shoot of KGF: Chapter 2 is happening on a brisk pace in and around Bengaluru. Prashanth Neel is the director and Yash, Srinidhi Shetty will be seen in the lead roles. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is the lead antagonist in this action thriller. As per a report, the climax is said to be high on action and Yash, Sanjay Dutt will lock horns with each other. Both Yash and Sanjay Dutt will go shirtless and will show off their abs for the action episode.

Yash, Sanjay Dutt are intensely trained to get the action episode right and they also worked on their looks during this break. The climax episode will be shot soon. Made on a massive budget, KGF: Chapter 2 will release during October this year in all the Indian languages.