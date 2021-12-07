What did KVP and Chandrababu discuss?

They are temperamentally as different as chalk and cheese. Not just that they are arch rivals politically. They belong to the diametrically opposing ends of the political spectrum. So, it is but natural that curiousity levels hit through the roof when these two leaders meet and talk privately for a long time.

Both KVP Ramachandra Rao, a senior Congress leader and YSR’s alter-ego, and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu have run into each other at the funeral of former CM K Rosaiah. KVP made the first move and greeted Chandrababu, which the latter reciprocated. Both the leaders settled in a corner and had a chat. During the chat, Chandrababu laid his hand on KVP’s shoulders. Sources say it was an open and warm conversation.

Now the political circles are hotly debating what figured during the discussion. While there is no way of knowing what both discussed, the guestimate is that the recent incidents in the AP Assembly, where some YSRCP leaders abused Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Nara Bhuvaneswari. Local politics surely may have figured in the discussion, sources say.

Meanwhile, relationship of KVP with Jagan are icy cold. They have not met in many years. Though KVP did attend the recent YSR memorial meet organized by YS Sharmila and YS Vijayamma at Hyderabad, YS Jagan has skipped the meeting.