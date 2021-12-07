Can BJP save Teenmaar Mallanna from TRS govt cases?

Teenmaar Mallanna, a vocal critic of TRS chief, Telangana CM K.Chandrashekar Rao and his family members, joined BJP in the presence of BJP national general secretary (in charge of Telangana) Tarun Chugh in Delhi on Tuesday (today).

Everyone knows that Teenmaar Mallanna has decided to join BJP to save himself from police cases filed against him by the TRS govermnent.

Teenmaar Mallanna was kept in jail for three months from August to October after TRS government filed dozens of cases against him in various police stations across Telangana for blackmailing people, extorting money using his Q News YouTube channel.

He came out on bail recently. When he was in jail, Mallanna’s wife met union home minister Amit Shah and complained against TRS government stating that they have filed false cases against him as Mallanna was fighting against KCR and TRS government’s anti-people policies.

Mallanna’s wife then announced that Mallanna will join BJP soon.

After she met Amit Shah, the BJP leaders in Telangana extended financial and legal help to Mallanna to come out on bail.

As promised earlier, Mallanna joined BJP today and vowed to defeat TRS in the next Assembly elections and bring BJP to power in December 2023.

But TRS government continues to pursue cases against Mallanna in courts.

Mallanna is confident that TRS can’t touch him as he is now a BJP leader and he can take on KCR and TRS more aggressively.

But can BJP saves Mallanna from TRS government as the police department is planning to challenge the bail granted to Mallanna who is booked under various cases.