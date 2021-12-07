TRS hunts for Revanth’s ‘coverts’ in party?

The TRS leadership has virtually launched a hunt to trace leaders in party who are working as ‘coverts’ to TPCC chief A.Revanth Reddy.

The party leadership is worried over key information from TRS being ‘leaked’ to Revanth Reddy in advance.

Revanth on Monday (yesterday) disclosed to media that the protests by TRS MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha since Monday last was only a ‘drama’ and this drama will end on Tuesday (today) as TRS has decided to boycott the Parliament session from Tuesday.

Revanth said the BJP national leadership has directed TRS chief and Telangana CM KCR to stop this drama in Parliament immediately and KCR agreed.

True to Revanth’s prediction, TRS MPs announced to boycott Parliament session on Tuesday (today).

But TRS leadership is shocked over who leaked this information to Revanth Reddy, 24 hours in advance.

This is because the decision to boycott the Parliament session was taken by KCR on Monday (yesterday) and communicated to TRS MPs in Delhi on Monday. They were asked to keep this information secret and disclose it only when they announce boycotting the session in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The TRS leadership is unable to understand who leaked this confidential information to Revanth a day in advance.

Is it TRS MPs in Delhi or someone from Pragathi Bhavan, who are in inner circles of KCR?

The party leadership is trying to find out Revanth’s coverts in TRS and initiate strict action against them before more such confidential information gets leaked and troubles TRS in future.