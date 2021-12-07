Katrina and Vicky’s Wedding Rights sold for Rs 100 Cr?

Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to get married on December 9th at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan. Tight security is imposed and there are a lot of restrictions for the guests. 400 guests including the family members will attend this lavish wedding. Mobile phones are completely banned and the guests will have secret codes to check-in into the resort. Some of the celebrities are surprised by the restrictions but there is a reason behind the move.

It is heard that a leading OTT platform pooled in Rs 100 crores and acquired the complete rights of the event. Ever since the speculation about the wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal started, Bollywood media is completely focused. To cash the craze, the star couple decided to ink a deal and closed it for Rs 100 crores. The OTT platform will have complete rights for the entire footage, pictures and the content of this wedding. This is a new record among the weddings of celebrities. The pre-wedding celebrations commenced today.