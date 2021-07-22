What’s behind Botsa’s regular Delhi tours?

Delhi’s political circles are viewing AP’s key minister and key leader of North Andhra region Botsa Satyanarayana’s regular tours to New Delhi. Botsa has been visiting Delhi on a regular basis. But interestingly, he is said to be staying in star hotels and not in AP Bhavan. Nothing is being revealed about these visits to Delhi.

Interestingly, most of these meetings are being claimed as his personal visits and not official visits. Botsa has been a long standing politician with deep connections in New Delhi, especially in the Congress party and also the BJP. Sources say that he is not too happy with the dominance of Vijaysai Reddy and other leaders over the North Andhra politics. Unlike earlier, he has not been seen to be vocal on many issues these days.

All these are giving rise to questions about his ‘personal’ visits to Delhi. There are doubts about who he is meeting and what is transpiring at these meetings. He is not even bothering to meet the Telugu media in New Delhi, according to sources.

Meanwhile there are unconfirmed reports that YS Jagan is planning to send senior leaders like Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy of Chittoor and Botsa Satyanarayana of Vizianagaram to Delhi. This in effect is nothing but reducing their influence on local politics. This is being seen as an attempt to cut at the roots of Botsa’s political base. Botsa is said to be unhappy at these developments. Analysts see some kind of link between these Delhi tours and the developments back in Andhra Pradesh.