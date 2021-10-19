What’s next for Ajay Bhupathi?

Ajay Bhupathi created a sensation with his debut film RX 100. He penned the script of Maha Samudram and he had to wait for three years to release the project. Sharwanand, Siddharth played the lead roles in Maha Samudram and during his recent interviews, Ajay Bhupathi said that he wanted to direct Maha Samudram as his second film and explained about the emotional depth of the film. But in an unexpected shock, Maha Samudram has been declared as a disaster at the Telugu box-office. Ajay Bhupathi met Dhanush and narrated a script even before the release of Maha Samudram.

Dhanush wanted to take the call only after the release of Maha Samudram. Anil Sunkara who produced Maha Samudram arranged the meeting between Ajay Bhupathi and Dhanush. The recent update says that the project will not happen now. Ajay Bhupathi will now have to work on a solid script and make his comeback to work with stars again. He is currently on a break and we have to wait for some more time for the announcement about the third film of this talented young director.