What’s next for Rajinikanth?

Superstar Rajinikanth’s recent offering Annaatthe released as Peddanna across the Telugu states and the film received a mixed response from the audience. The film was rejected because of its stale content and poor narration. The film’s director Shiva was trolled for his work. But the film is doing well across Tamil Nadu and will end up as a decent hit as per the early estimates and box-office numbers. If the latest speculations are to be believed, Shiva is all set to work with Rajinikanth once again very soon.

Rajinikanth and Shiva discussed about the plot and Superstar gave his formal nod recently. Shiva will start working on the script soon and the shoot commences next year. Sun Pictures, the production house that bankrolled Annaatthe will produce this film too. Rajinikanth underwent a surgery recently and he is taking rest currently.