Aryan Khan’s drugs case handed over to Central Team

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team has been investigating the drugs case of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan from the past few weeks. There are sensational allegations made that NCB Director Sameer Wankhede and others demanded a huge bribe to free Aryan Khan from the case. The latest move says that Sameer Wankhede has been removed from the case. Aryan Khan’s case is now handed over to the Central Team of NCB in New Delhi. The Mumbai Zone of NCB will no longer investigate the drugs case.

Aryan Khan’s case along with four others are now transferred to the Central Team. Senior NCB officer Sanjay Singh will lead all the five cases that are transferred to the Central Team. Aryan Khan has been granted bail after three weeks of his arrest and he has been asked to attend before the NCB office every Friday. The youngster also submitted his passport and he promised to cooperate for the ongoing investigation.