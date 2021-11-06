New updates on Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Film

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas are all set to team up after a huge gap of 11 years. The film was announced but it had a delay due to various reasons. Going with the latest update, the film will have its official launch in December and the regular shoot commences after Sankranthi 2022. Mahesh Babu will complete the shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata before he commences the shoot of Trivikram’s film. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in this action-packed family entertainer.

Trivikram completed the scriptwork and he also finalized the team of technicians for the film. Thaman is the music composer and the film is aimed for release in 2022. Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers. Trivikram is completely focused on Bheemla Nayak featuring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. The film hits the screens next year and Trivikram penned the screenplay, dialogues for Bheemla Nayak.