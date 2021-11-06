Dil Raju changes plans for Rowdy Boys

Top producer Dil Raju is all set to introduce his nephew Ashish as the lead actor through Rowdy Boys. The film started as a small film but Dil Raju is said to have spent a bomb on the project. The film’s release date was changed couple of times as Dil Raju wanted a comfortable release for the film. The film is announced for November 19th but it will not hit the screens as per the plan. Dil Raju who watched the final copy is unhappy with some of the episodes.

The film’s director Sree Harsha is busy reshooting them which also includes the climax portions. Dil Raju also screened the film for his close friends and took suggestions after which some crucial changes are done for Rowdy Boys. For now, there is no clarity on the new release date. Dil Raju is not in a hurry and he would announce the new release date after the final copy is ready.

His production house Sri Venkateswara Creations is also planning some aggressive promotions for Rowdy Boys. Ashish and Anupama Parameshwaran are the lead actors in this youthful entertainer. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music and background score.