What’s next Vamsi Paidipally?

After the super success of Maharshi, Vamsi Paidipally wished to direct Mahesh Babu once again and the top actor wanted the director to come up with an exciting script. Mahesh made sure that the film would be a commercial entertainer. It has been ten months and Vamsi Paidipally is yet to pen an interesting script that excited Superstar. Mahesh recently rejected the story narrated by Vamsi Paidipally and this happened for the second time after the release of Maharshi.

Mahesh moved on to his next project and he is in talks for couple of films. Vamsi Paidipally who is in deep shock is unavailable to comment on the recent happening. With every actor occupied with back to back projects, Vamsi Paidipally will have to wait for more time to start his next. A birdie also said that Vamsi Paidipally is considered to direct Lucifer remake that stars Chiranjeevi in the lead role. Watch the space for more updates.