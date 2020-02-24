YCP MP reverse attack on TDP after car incident

YCP SC MP Nandigam Suresh has begun an all out attack against the Opposition, saying that the TDP leaders are conspiring against him because he is a weaker sections leader. Suresh is facing lot of criticism after his car injured a farmer and pushed others because of rash driving yesterday. Also, there are allegations that Suresh followers created terror and stopped the Amaravati women agitators during Radhotsavam celebrations at Amaralingeswara Swamy Temple. TDP MP Galla Jayadev and others went to the spot and expressed solidarity to the women activists.

The opposition leaders are expecting atrocities cases to be filed by Nandigam Suresh as it has been the routine for YCP to do that against Capital City protesters. But, for a change, Suresh launched a bitter attack saying that Chandrababu Naidu has sent his party goondas to attack him. The YCP MP further accused Naidu of making plans to hurt him because he has become a prominent dalit leader. While Capital farmers are intensifying their agitation without any going back, YCP MPs and MLAs are under pressure to suppress them in every way possible.