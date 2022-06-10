When Salman Khan was almost killed by Sharpshooter

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan has been receiving death threats and the security for the actor is beefed up. The actor is shooting for his next film in Hyderabad currently. In a shocking update, an attempt was made to kill Salman Khan outside his residence long ago but the plan was canceled at the last minute. Salman Khan was on his way for cycling and a sharpshooter was ready with a weapon in a modified hockey casing. The assassination plan was canceled in the last minute and this is revealed during the investigation of Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder case.

The close associates of Lawrence Bishnoi are nabbed and the probe in the murder case of Sidhu Moose Wala is on. The aides of Lawrence Bishnoi conducted a recce outside the residence of Salman Khan. The actor was not accompanied by guards when he steps out for cycling. It was then the assassination plan was chalked out. When the sharpshooter was about to execute the plan, an escort vehicle of the Mumbai cops was at the residence of Salman Khan and the plan was called off. They feared that they would be caught by the cops and canceled the plan.