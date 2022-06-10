Manchu Vishnu’s next is Ginna

Manchu actor Vishnu has been struggling for success. He landed into controversies after contesting in MAA Elections. His last film Mosagallu ended up as one of his biggest flops. The young actor is shooting for his next film and the makers announced the title. The film is titled Ginna and Manchu Vishnu essays the role of Gaali Nageswara Rao in the film. Sunny Leone and Payal Rajput are the leading ladies. Eeshaan Surya is making his directorial debut with this mass entertainer and 24 Frames Factory are the producers.

Renowned technicians like Kona Venkat Anup Rubens and Chota K Naidu are working for Ginna. Manchu Vishnu is in plans to make his comeback with Ginna. Tollywood director G Nageshwar Reddy penned the story while Kona Venkat is the creative producer of Ginna. The official release date of the film will be announced soon.