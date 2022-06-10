Karthikeya-2: First Looks of the Cast is here..!

We all know how massive hit Chandu Mondeti- Nikhil’s Karthikeya was. In that movie, the hero solves a mysterious problem related to Lord Subramanya, and Chandu Mondenti seems to have planned to take that adventure to the next level in Karthikeya-2. The motion poster unveiled that the Nikhil is on a voyage to solve the mystery of the lost city Dwaraka. It takes prestigious production houses like People’s media factory and Abhishek pictures to make this sequel happen.

Makers have roped in some of the most brilliant actors to play important roles in the film. The recently unveiled motion poster from the makers got an immense response from the audience, including ISKCON’s (International Society of Devotees)Vice President Ramradhan Das. He praised Kartikeya 2 makers for coming up with such a great concept.

The makers have also released the first looks of the cast from Karthikeya-2. Nikhil Siddharth will be seen as Karthikeya in the first part, while Anupama Parameswaran will be seen as his love interest. Leading Bollywood actor Anupam Kher will play the role of Dhanwantari and Aditya Menon as Shantanu. Tollywood comedian Srinivas Reddy will be seen as Sadananda and Viva Harsha as Suleiman.