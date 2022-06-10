Prabhas launched Aha Original Anya’s Tutorial thrilling teaser

Advertisement

Anya’s Tutorial is directed by filmmaker Pallavi Gangireddy, a former AR Murugadoss collaborator, and stars Regina Cassandra, Nivedhithaa Sathish and Mathu Vadhalara, of Agastya fame.

The show, which started filming last year, is now complete and ready to stream on Telugu people’s favourite streaming platform Aha.

To kick start the promotions for this exciting web series, the makers released a teaser today. Rebel Star Prabhas unveiled the teaser and wished the entire cast and crew best of luck. Darling Prabhas, a personal friend of Arka Media, agreed to release the teaser.

The teaser has thrilling setup and compelling background music. The makers did not divulge any important plot details, yet it piqued the audience’s interest.

Producers Shobu Yarlagadda and Allu Aravind support this thrilling thriller under Arka and Aha respectively. With seven episodes, the web series is set to set to stream on Aha from July 1st.

The project marks the debut of Magalir Mattum, Sethum Aayiram Pon actress Nivedhithaa Sathish in Telugu. Regina and Nivedhithaa play siblings in Anya’s Tutorial.