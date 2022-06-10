Thank You – Thaman Packs A Punch With Maaro Maaro

Advertisement

With his upcoming romantic film ‘Thank You,’ Naga Chaitanya is set to thrill moviegoers. The film, directed by Vikram Kumar, will hit theatres on July 8, 2022. The music and teasers for the film are being released.

The film’s team has released the song ‘Maaro Maaro’ as a promotional piece for the film ‘Thank You.’ Naga Chaitanya appears in this video as a goal-scoring hockey player. SS Thaman gave another catchy tune while Vishwa and Kittu Vissapragada lyrics are catchy.

Going by the song it focussed on the rivalry between two gangs in the college one is Naga Chaitanya and another is Sai Sushanth.

Raashi Khanna, Malavika Nair and Avika Gor are the heroines in this film while Sai Sushanth Reddy plays a vital role. The story of ‘Thank You’ has been given by BVS Ravi while Thaman composed the music.

PC Sreeram is the director of photography. The movie is produced by Raju and Shrish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.