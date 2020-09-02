When Samantha started crying about her next

Samantha Akkineni is a Superstar in Telugu. She is quite choosy and several renowned directors and filmmakers are in talks with the top actress for their next projects. For the first time, Samantha is playing a role with negative shades and she is featuring in a web series ‘The Family Man: Season 2′. The actress could not control her tears after she watched the rushes of The Family Man. She cried with joy after she wrapped up the dubbing work for the action thriller.

Samantha revealed this during her fans’ interaction session today on Twitter. The top actress even said that she is currently spending the best time with her family and is busy with gardening and cooking. She turned vegan and follows a simple diet. Samantha is also practicing yoga on a regular basis and is hitting the gym to keep herself fit. She will be seen in a women-centric film that would be produced by Sony India.