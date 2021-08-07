When will Megastar’s Acharya hit the screens?

A bunch of Tollywood biggies announced the release dates and the entire Christmas, Sankranthi season are packed with releases. The country’s biggest motion picture RRR is aimed for Dasara release. Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Acharya and KGF: Chapter 2 are the biggies that are yet to announce the release dates of their films. There are a lot of stories reported about the release of Acharya. Two songs are yet to be canned and the shoot resumes after Ram Charan returns back from Europe.

Telugu360 exclusively heard that Acharya will hit the screens during the Dasara season. Chiranjeevi had a word with SS Rajamouli before the top director left for Europe. With ample post-production work left for RRR, it is impossible for the film to hit the screens for Dasara. Chiranjeevi is now keen to release Acharya on October 13th and an official announcement about the release date will be made after the makers of RRR will announce the new release date.

For now, the makers of Acharya will not announce the release date of the project. Koratala Siva is busy with the post-production work of Acharya and is making arrangements to shoot the pending songs of the film. Acharya features Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.