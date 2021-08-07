Allu Arjun’s Icon Latest Updates

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is busy wrapping up the shoot of the first part of Pushpa directed by Sukumar. The film is announced for Christmas release and the shooting portions will be concluded by September. Allu Arjun is said to have given his nod for Icon that will be directed by Sriram Venu. The final discussions on the script are currently going on and the director will narrate the complete draft this weekend. Allu Arjun already gave his formal nod for the script narrated by Sriram Venu.

The project is expected to commence shoot from October and Allu Arjun will complete Icon before he heads for the shoot of Pushpa 2. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations will produce Icon which is planned on a big budget. Allu Arjun wants Icon to be made as a pan-Indian project and some Bollywood actors are being roped in for the film. Thaman will be on the board as the music composer for Icon. The makers are in plans to make an official announcement about the same once the final narration is completed.