When will Pawan Kalyan return back to Films?

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is an occupied man and the actor-turned-politician has completed all his film commitments. He also managed to release Hari Hara Veera Mallu and OG recently. His upcoming movie Ustaad Bhagat Singh will have its release next year. There are a lot of speculations about Pawan Kalyan and his film shoots. Reports say that he will soon allocate dates for Hari Hara Veera Mallu 2 and some of them also speculate that he will allocate dates on a priority basis for OG 2.

There are also strong reports that Pawan Kalyan will line up new films and Anil Ravipudi may direct a social drama with Pawan Kalyan. There are also reports that Surendar Reddy will direct Powerstar. All these are untrue. For now, Pawan Kalyan hasn’t given his nod for any film shoot and he will focus on AP politics for the next two years. He may take up new films only in 2027 and things will be finalized at a later date. For now, he has no plans to allocate dates for films and he will turn full-time politician for the next few months.